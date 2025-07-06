Police investigate fatal shooting at Nashville apartment complex over rent dispute

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Police say a 26-year-old Bahamian man was fatally shot this morning at Preakness Apartments on Bell Road in Nashville following what witnesses described as a dispute over rent payment.

The victim, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found in the apartment breezeway and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he died.

According to witnesses, the shooting stemmed from an argument about rent. The suspect, a 31-year-old, was in a dating relationship with the victim's roommate.

Investigators determined both individuals were armed during the confrontation, though it remains unclear if the victim fired his weapon.

When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect surrendered and was detained. The individual was transported to Metro Nashville Police Department Headquarters for questioning, but has not been charged as the investigation continues.

If you have more information about this story, please email us at newsroom@newschannel5.com.