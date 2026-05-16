Police Investigate Shooting in Paragon Mills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in Paragon Mills sent 1 person to the hospital.

Officers at the scene tell us the responded to reports of a shooting 320 Welch Road at 3:09 PM this afternoon. A fight between 2 people happened near Seven Mile Creek Apartments when police say one of them started shooting.

1 person was shot 4 times, and was rushed to Vanderbilt Medical Center with serious injuries. The other had a cut injury to the head, but is expected to recover.

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