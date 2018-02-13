NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have opened an investigation into a string of armed robberies in the Green Hills and 12 South neighborhoods.

According to police, robbery victims described the suspects as juveniles. Cammie Schaefer said her neighborhood on Kimbark Drive is usually quiet.

"It's just really unnerving and it really makes us all feel a little scared about coming home," said Schaefer.

On Friday night, Metro Police officers responded to three armed robberies.

"So we're all a little bit on edge right now until these people are apprehended," said Schaefer.

The first robbery victim called 911 at 9:15 p.m. on Friday from the 1100 block of Caruthers Avenue in the 12 South neighborhood.

Just 23 minutes later, a second person was robbed at gunpoint in Green Hills near Hobbs Road and Hillsboro Road.

The third robbery victim was waiting for an Uber around 9:53 p.m. when he was robbed near Graybar Lane and Hillsboro Road.

The suspects were last seen running past a nearby apartment complex.

"Everyone feels like the stories are really similar. The descriptions of the people who are doing this are all very similar. And it definitely feels related. And everybody's just really concerned," said Schaefer.

According to police, at least two of the young suspects were carrying guns. They got away with wallets and cell phones.

"It's just really terrifying and very scary. We're all really hoping for increased police presence and just more safety so that we can feel safe going home," said Schaefer.

Schaefer thinks the same suspects committed a similar crime spree on Superbowl Sunday.

"My neighbors 2 doors down, this happened to them. They were actually stopped in their driveway by young teenagers with guns and their purse and wallet were stolen," she said.

Police have not confirmed that the incidents were connected. In the meantime, people who live in these neighborhoods should be cautious.

"We've all got security systems and cameras. Everybody's watching out for each other, and we're just ready for these people to be caught so that we can feel a sense of security again," said Schaefer.

It was unclear if there was a get away car involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information on the suspects who may be responsible for these robberies, was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.