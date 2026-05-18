Police investigating after 2 people killed in Antioch shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are investigating after a shooting in Antioch left two people dead.

Dispatch says the shooting happened near an apartment complex on William Turner Parkway around 7 PM Sunday night, when two drivers in separate cars started firing at each other.

A man inside one car was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, and another person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

A third person was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Police are still working to find another suspect in this case. We will keep you updated as we find out more.

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