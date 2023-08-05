Police investigating after two motorcycle crashes in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after two crashes involving motorcycles and vehicles in Clarksville on Friday night.

According to Clarksville Police Department, the first incident occurred when a vehicle and a motorcycle collided around 6:27 p.m. on Ft. Campbell Boulevard at Quinn Lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, and the status of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

Later in the night, officials responded to the scene of a second crash on Tiny Town Road at Sunset Meadows Way around 10:40 p.m. Officials say that a motorcyclist crashed into a Chevy Spark.

The motorcyclist was flown to a Nashville hospital via Lifeflight, and the condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

NewsChannel 5 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.