Police investigating deadly shooting near South Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Officials are investigating a deadly shooting in South Nashville Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene in the 800 block of Murfreesboro Pike around 5:48 a.m.

Police report that a male suffered a gunshot wound to the head near the Club Premium nightclub.

The man was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.

This is a developing story and NewsChannel 5 will continue to update it as more details are made available.