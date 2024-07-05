Police investigating drowning death of 4-year-old girl in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police are still investigating the drowning of a 4-year-old girl on the Fourth of July in Antioch.

Police said Mariam Jabateh died after her mother told authorities she left her on the steps of the pool for a few seconds before people started yelling that she was drowning. The drowning happened on Arbor Knoll Boulevard. Jabateh was transported to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt where she died.

Officers spoke to witnesses at the pool. They shared that when the child fell in, an unknown boy jumped in and pulled the child out of the water. The boy had left the location before officers arrived.

Adults at the location were performing CPR when paramedics and officers arrived.