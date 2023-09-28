Watch Now
Police investigating murder of unidentified, burned man found in trunk of vehicle

Posted at 2:25 PM, Sep 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-28 15:30:22-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating the murder of a man found burned in the trunk of a vehicle.

Police say the vehicle was found left in a wooded area off Franklin Limestone Road. A worker clearing brush in the area found the vehicle still smoldering around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the burden body in the trunk.

The medical examiner is working to identify the man injured. No information about the type of vehicle involved was provided by police.

They're asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

