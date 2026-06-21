Police investigating triple shooting in Todd County

TODD, Ky. (WTVF) — Police are investigating after a triple shooting in Todd county.

Officers were called to Gates Road on Saturday after reports of a shooting. Inside a home they found 2 people who had been shot, and a third person had been shot in a car down the road. All three were taken to the hospital and are in critical condition.

There has been no suspect named in this shooting; Kentucky State Police have taken over the investigation.

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