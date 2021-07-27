Police: Kentucky murder suspect sought after cutting ankle monitor in Hopkinsville

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WTVF) — Hopkinsville police have asked the public’s help in locating a Trigg County murder suspect who cut off his ankle monitor while out on bond.
Police said 46-year-old James W. Gentry cut off the ankle monitor Tuesday morning. His last known location was on the corner of Cox Mill Road and Wooldridge Road in Hopkinsville.
Investigators shared a surveillance photo showing Gentry wearing dark pants and a red shirt walking alongside another man. Police said they both left a Circle K on Lafayette Road in a pick-up truck.
Gentry was charged with murder in the 2018 killing of Keith Hayes Jr. after his body was found off of Buffalo Road in Cadiz.
Police said he's 6 feet tall and weighs about 168 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to call 270-890-1300.