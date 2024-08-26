Police look for answers in deadly triple shooting at Bordeaux park Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police need your help to find some answers in a triple shooting that left two people dead at a local park.

Police were called to the park around 1 a.m. Saturday at Hartman Park. Officers say there was a gathering that led to two people being shot and killed.

A third man is in the hospital with injuries, and the shooter or multiple shooters still on the run this morning.

When the police arrived at the park, they found 21-year-old Dominique Miller lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Skyline Medical Center where police say he later died.

Not long after, police learned another person who was shot at that park was driven to Vanderbilt Medical Center. He was a 26-year-old who also died at the hospital.

The third person shot is 21 years old and has non-life threatening injuries.

At this point in the investigation, police say the motive for the shooting remains to be determined. Police are asking you to call Crime Stoppers if you know anything that can help in the case.

You can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

