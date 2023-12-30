Police looking for suspect after 30-year-old Darrius Wickware shot and killed in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, KY. (WTVF) — At 2:56 a.m. Saturday, Bowling Green, Kentucky police responded to a shots fired call at Brookwood Mobile Home Park, 1801 Morgantown Road.

Police were told when they got there that a female was on the way to the hospital with a male who had been shot. At Greenview Hospital, they learned 30-year-old Darrius Wickware died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives are working to speak with eyewitnesses and locate evidence as to who killed Wickware. They have already discovered Quinton “Q” LaShawn Hampton, 37, of Auburn, KY, as a suspect in the shooting.

He is armed and dangerous, and if you know his whereabouts you should call 9-1-1 or 270-393-4000. You can also report your tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers, at 270-781-2583.