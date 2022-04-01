Watch
Police looking for suspect after East Nashville shooting

Posted at 5:08 PM, Apr 01, 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One is dead and another is injured Friday with life-threatening conditions after a shooting in East Nashville.

Police said the two were shot at in a black Toyota on the corner of Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell.

In connection to the shooting, investigators are looking for a 2013 gray Subaru Forester with a Tennessee tag and a kayak mount on the roof of the car. MNPD officials said three suspects connected to the shooting carjacked the vehicle on Interstate 40.

This is a developing story. Follow NewsChannel 5 for updates.

