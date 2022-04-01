Police looking for suspect after East Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — One is dead and another is injured Friday with life-threatening conditions after a shooting in East Nashville.

Police said the two were shot at in a black Toyota on the corner of Gallatin Avenue and Maxwell.

In connection to the shooting, investigators are looking for a 2013 gray Subaru Forester with a Tennessee tag and a kayak mount on the roof of the car. MNPD officials said three suspects connected to the shooting carjacked the vehicle on Interstate 40.

BREAKING: This 2013 gray Subaru Forester, TN tag OH74L2, was carjacked a short time ago on I-40 west by 3 men suspected in a murder this afternoon @ Gallatin Av & Maxwell. Officers throughout the city are looking for the Forester. See it? Please call 615-862-8600. pic.twitter.com/48b0M7HM7t — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 1, 2022

