Police: Louisiana man threatened to detonate bomb at Vanderbilt University Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man from Louisiana is facing charges in Davidson County for making a bomb threat at Vanderbilt University Medical Center last month.

According to court documents, on April 25, a nurse at the hospital received a call from Phongsavanh Panyanouvong, who claimed he had placed a bomb on the ninth floor and plans to kill eight people.

This threat caused several rooms on the floor to evacuate. He did not confirm exactly where the bomb was located and bomb-sniffing K-9s attempted to search for the device but did not find anything.

As police attempted to talk to Panyanouvong, he allegedly made racist remarks and stated that he could detonate the bomb in 10 minutes.

Police used the phone number to determine Panyanouvong was located at the time of the call and lives in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Panyanouvong has been charged with felony false reporting an emergency. He was held in Louisiana but booked into the Davidson County jail this week.