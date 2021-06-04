Watch
Police: Man dies after apparent road rage shooting in Nashville

WTVF
The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65 North between the Trinity Lane exit and the I-24 split, (FILE).
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-04 07:49:52-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A Hendersonville man has died after what police have called an apparent road rage shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 65 North between the Trinity Lane exit and the I-24 split. A shots fired call involving two men on the side of I-65 North did come in at 3:19 p.m. that day, but police say both left the scene by the time they got there.

Police said 46-year-old Kelly Willerton told his girlfriend he was involved in a road rage incident and thought he'd been hit with an airsoft gun. Willerton told her that his vehicle was hit in the back by a white truck and the driver shot him. He said he didn't need medical attention, thinking he was going to get better but was found unresponsive Wednesday. He died at a Hendersonville hospital on Thursday.

Now Metro police want to find the other driver involved. The truck is described as white, possibly a Chevrolet with four doors, tinted windows, a wench on the front bumper with a specialty license plate that may have the American flag on it.

Descriptions of the driver are vague, with police only saying he is older thin with graying hair and a beard.

Anyone with information about the white pickup truck is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Homicide Detective Derry Baltimore is leading this investigation.

