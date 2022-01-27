Police: Man involved in Clarksville shooting was out on bond for 2018 homicide charge

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man police say was involved in a shooting outside a Clarksville Waffle House was out on bond for a 2018 homicide charge.

Clarksville police said 28-year-old Mark "Bubba Rachi" Ellis was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in the shooting.

Three people were shot in the parking lot area of the restaurant around 2:55 a.m. Sunday. One of the victims was flown to a hospital in Nashville and is in stable but critical condition. Police said several other people were injured by glass.

Police reviewed surveillance video from inside and outside the Waffle House. According to court documents, Ellis was seen walking through the parking lot with several other people. He was then confronted by another group of people. Police said several people could be seen holding a firearm in the video. Court documents said Ellis was seen backing up from the initial group and rising his right arm toward the crowd with what is believed to be a firearm in his hand.

Officers did not release information on who is accused of firing shots. Due to a previous aggravated assault conviction, Ellis is forbidden from possessing a firearm.

Ellis is currently awaiting trial for a homicide charge. Last July, he was indicted by a grand jury for the 2018 murder of 22-year-old Taren Lyles. He was released from jail on bond in August 2021

In June 2018, Lyles was found shot in the driver's seat of a vehicle with her 1 and 2-year-old children sitting in the back seat. The children were not hurt. A friend of Lyles' told NewsChannel 5 in 2018 that Lyles was giving a man a ride home when she was shot. She crashed into a tree and the man ran from the area. That man was later identified as Ellis.

Ellis is now facing new two charges of felon in possession of a firearm, as well as two other drug-related charges.

Clarksville police said the investigation into the shooting is still ongoing.