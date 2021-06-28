Police: Man posing as cop pulled gun during Nashville road rage incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police have arrested a man who they say posed as a police officer and pulled a gun on another driver during an apparent road rage incident.

According to an affidavit, the incident happened Sunday on Swinging Bridge Road and Ensley Avenue in Nashville.

Metro police say Clifford Polly Jr. is accused of escalating the situation by blocking the road with his Dodge Charger, which was equipped with red and white "wig wag" lights and pointing a gun at the other driver.

MNPD Clifford Polly Jr.

Police said Polly claimed he could not get away from the other driver. However, they said he made a U-turn, turned on his vehicle lights and then pointed a gun at the other car.

According to the police report, Polly said, "I don't want to shoot you" and "get back into your vehicle" numerous times while on the phone with dispatch. A witness also reported hearing Polly say, "I will shoot you" through the vehicle's announcement equipment.

Police said Polly admitted he was not a sworn-in law enforcement officer but apparently works in security services. They say he was also wearing a uniform that was “consistent with police officers” and had a duty belt and patches that said, “Private Duty Law Enforcement.”

He’s been charged with criminal impersonation of a police officer and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.