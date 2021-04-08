Police: Man sexually assaults woman after following her home from Nashville club

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — Mt. Juliet Police officials have asked for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect in what detectives described as a "brutal sexual assault." Officials say the man pictured above followed a woman home from a Nashville nightclub and sexually assaulted her.

On Tues., April 6, the man allegedly began acting suspiciously while at the Deja Vu adult club on Church Street. Police say he waited for the victim to leave then followed her to her Mt. Juliet apartment at Providence Trail Apartments.

He reportedly forced his way inside, hit the woman with a handgun, tied her up and sexually assaulted her multiple time. Afterward, he left with a large sum of cash.

Police say he was in a newer-model Maroon Cadillac CTS with no license plate.

The suspect was also involved in grab-and-run thefts from the Kay Jewelers in Slidell, Louisiana, Fultondale, Alabama, and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Officials say it is possible that he's committing crimes across the southeast and will continue to do so.

“Our detectives are aggressively investigating this awful crime," said Mt. Juliet Police Chief James Hambrick in a press release. "The suspect is a dangerous person, and he must be apprehended soon before there are more victims. If anyone thinks they know who the suspect is, they are urged to give us a call.”

The suspect will face charges of aggravated rape, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, and aggravated assault. The Mt. Juliet Police Department is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest and conviction.

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is encouraged to call the Mt. Juliet Police Department at (615) 754-2550. Information can also be given anonymously by calling (615) 754-TIPS (8477) or via the Mt. Juliet Police Department website at http://www.mjpd.org/.

