Police: Man shot in the chest on West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A man was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a critical injury after being shot on West End Avenue near 31st street.

According to police, the man was shot in the chest. Police have not arrested anyone in connection to the shooting, which happened around 3:30 a.m.

News Channel 5's Cole Johnson saw a car inside the police tape that was towed away and two evidence markers on the ground.

This is developing a story and will be updated when new information becomes available.