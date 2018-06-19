Police: Man Steals ATV From Nashville Golf Course

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a Nashville golf course.

According to an affidavit from Metro Nashville Police, Kahlil Gordon admitted to police he stole a Kubota utility vehicle that was parked and left running at the Ted Rhodes Golf Course.

Police said he drove the vehicle off the property for about a mile and a half where he crashed it on Buchanan Street and 14th Avenue North.

Officers found Gordon and he reportedly admitted to both stealing and crashing the Kubota.

Auto thefts are up 8 percent over this time last year in Nashville, with an average of about eight vehicles stolen each day so far this year.

Most of those were easy targets because the keys were left inside or the cars left running and unattended.

Metro Police urge everyone to park smart by locking cars, securing valuables and removing the keys.