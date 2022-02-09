Police need help identifying North Nashville Peeping Tom

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police are looking for a grown man caught repeatedly looking into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window.

Metro Police have surveillance pictures of the man looking over the fence of the home on Pearl Street in North Nashville.

The suspect is described as a Black man with long dreads pulled into a ponytail.

Sex Crimes detectives also have photos of him leaving the area in an older model two-tone gray or tan Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Detectives said last week, the man looked into a 12-year-old girl’s bedroom window three separate times. Police have evidence of him being at the home on February 1st, 2nd and 7th. Investigators said he always shows up around 6:00 a.m. and stays for a few minutes each time.

Anyone recognizing the man is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest and conviction.