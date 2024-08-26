Police: Not believed to be a student, but body found on Trevecca campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police said a person found a dead man on the Trevecca Nazarene University campus on Monday.

Authorities said the victim had a gunshot wound, and they believed the person was homeless.

The victim was found near the ballfields on campus at Hart and Creek Street.

We are on our way to the scene for more information.

Do you have more information about this story? You can email newsroom@newschannel5.com.