Police Raid, Confiscate Animals From Bellevue PetSmart

11:36 AM, Mar 29, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have executed a search warrant at a PetSmart store in Bellevue.

The location was raided after the Metro Health Department and Metro Animal Care and Control received information, photos and video detailing an alleged “lack of care” for animals at the store.  

Metro Police officers served the search warrant Thursday morning.

Officials confiscated the injured animals and requested vet records, along with policies regarding PetSmart's care for animals. Those findings would determine if charges would be filed.

No arrests have been made in the case.  

