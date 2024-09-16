Police release one victim identity, more info after triple homicide in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville police have released one name of a victim and more information regarding a triple homicide on Bart Drive on Friday night.

Three men died after a shooting around 10:35. Police said the shooter killed one man in a car on the front porch then went inside the house and shot two other men. One of the three men who died was Jesus Gallardo-Ramirez, 22. Police said they have identified one other man who is 48, but are still trying to notify his family.

The shooting happened at a rented home, leased by a person in Atlanta. Police said the home was "sparsely" furnished. The shooting happened in front of a woman, who police have yet to find or identify.

The call to the Emergency Communications Center was received more than 30 minutes after the gunfire, at 11:11 p.m., from an individual who said he was calling from Atlanta on behalf of a Spanish-speaking friend and wanted police to respond to a fight at the Bart Drive residence. NewsChannel 5 requested the 911 call but was denied a copy of the audio.

Neighborhood surveillance cameras show that the woman was not with the suspects when they fled. She is believed to have run away through the rear of the home. Police continue to urge her to come to any police station to meet with detectives and receive help.

Homicide detectives pursuing leads in this case are in contact with authorities in the Atlanta area.

Anyone with information that could help further this investigation is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward of up to $5,000.

