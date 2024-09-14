Three people shot and killed in Antioch community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Three people were shot and killed in a neighborhood in Antioch overnight. Metro police are still on the scene.
Police say the 911 call came in at around 11:11 p.m. Officers were led to the intersection of Bart Drive and Cimarron Way in Antioch, where they found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say they do not have a suspect in custody or the identities of the victims at the moment. According to Metro police's data dashboard this is the first shooting that has happened on that stretch of Bart Drive this year.
This investigation is ongoing.
Do you have more information about this story? You can email me at (INSERT EMAIL HERE).
