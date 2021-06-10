Police report increase in vehicle break-ins, urge drivers to lock their doors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Vehicle break-ins are on the rise across Middle Tennessee, and several police departments are urging drivers to remember the basics – like removing valuables, locking car doors, and remembering your keys.

The Metro Nashville, Franklin, and Mt. Juliet police departments all say they’ve since an increase of these crimes happening.

Metro Police posted this video last year of vehicles being burglarized in West Nashville. You can see how easy it was for the thieves to get into the orange vehicle because it was unlocked.

PLEASE LOCK YOUR VEHICLES! West Nashville has seen 80 vehicles burglarized in the last 2 wks; 40 of them were unlocked. Here's an example from Thursday on Calloway Ct involving teens/young adults thought to be responsible for many. Recognize these burglars? 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/KP6l6OnQZ6 — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) May 15, 2020

Metro Nashville Police say vehicle break-ins not only lead to valuables being stolen but guns, too. They say it’s been an ongoing problem in Music City.

So far this year, 343 guns have been stolen from vehicles in Nashville. Franklin Police say that crime prevention is a shared responsibility and are asking citizens to remove valuables, lock their cars, and take their keys with them every trip and every time.

If you ever see any suspicious activity, just call police. Some more good advice, turning on your home's outside lights could prevent thieves from breaking in to your car.