MNPD: 2 employees shot at Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 1530 Antioch Pike, not far from Haywood Lane. Police say two employees were shot and are hospitalized. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Police said the suspect was shot by officers and taken to an area hospital.

BREAKING: Active shooter investigation underway at Smile Direct Club on Antioch Pk. Call went out just before 6 a.m. Two employees were shot & are hospitalized. Suspected gunman was shot by MNPD on Antioch Pk & was taken to a hospital. — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) August 3, 2021

Exclusive aerial shots of the shooting at the Smile Direct Club warehouse on Antioch Pike: police are blocking the road south of Franklin Limestone Rd for the investigation after a gunman opened fire, shooting two employees before police shot them. All 3 in hospital pic.twitter.com/qwgwuQhAka — Rebecca Schleicher (@NC5_RSchleicher) August 3, 2021

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.