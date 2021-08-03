Watch
MNPD: 2 employees shot at Smile Direct Club warehouse; suspect shot by police

Metro Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.
Posted at 6:49 AM, Aug 03, 2021
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police say they're investigating an "active shooter" situation at Smile Direct Club warehouse in Antioch.

The call came in around 6 a.m. Tuesday at 1530 Antioch Pike, not far from Haywood Lane. Police say two employees were shot and are hospitalized. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Police said the suspect was shot by officers and taken to an area hospital.

Smile Direct Club released the following statement:

“Although SmileDirectClub is saddened at the shooting that took place at its manufacturing facilities this morning, the incident was contained quickly by security personnel on site. The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
