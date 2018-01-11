1 Arrested After Shooting At Nashville Business

10:39 AM, Jan 11, 2018
8 mins ago

Police have been called to a shooting north of downtown Nashville. The incident was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday on Darbytown Drive, located not far from Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike.

Photo: Metro Police

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Police have taken a suspect into custody after an employee was shot in the face by a former employee at a Nashville business.  

The incident was reported around 10 a.m. Thursday on Darbytown Drive, located not far from Old Hickory Boulevard and Dickerson Pike. 

Metro Police said the ordeal began at Resolution Inc. after a suspect, identified as 62-year-old Ronald Kirby, confronted and then shot an employee in the face.

The victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where his condition was not known. 

Another employee at the business fired his weapon but Kirby wasn't hit. A third person was struck in the chin by one of the ricocheting bullets.  

The suspect fled to a nearby Dollar General store and was found hiding in a storage area. Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron said he never threatened SWAT officers and acknowledged that he was hiding there. 

Dickerson Pike was blocked off by police activity. Officers also surrounded a home in the Berkshire neighborhood.  

Several schools were placed on lockdown while the investigation continued. 

Aaron said Kirby does not have a criminal history. He did have an accidental shooting charge back in October 2017. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top