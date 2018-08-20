Police Search For 4 Suspects In Rash Of Vehicle Thefts

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Officials with the Clarksville Police Department asked for the public's help in their search for four men believed to be responsible for several vehicle thefts in the area.

The vehicles were taken from multiple locations in Clarksville between Aug. 12-14.

8 Vehicles Stolen From Clarksville Business, Homes

Three of the men are from Nashville: 19-year-old Ke'Samuel Quantez Lusk, 18-year-old Jamontez Deshun Howse and 18-year-old Tazmane L. Moore. They all have felony theft of property warrants on file in Clarksville.

The fourth person is 20-year-old Jordan D. Backus, from Clarksville and has a felony theft of property warrant on file in Clarksville.

A fifth man from Nashville, 19-year-old Kenneth Dorian Brown is already in custody in Nashville for unrelated charges but is also believed to be connected to the thefts and has felony theft of property and burglary warrants on file in Clarksville.

Six of the twelve vehicles stolen have been recovered either in Clarksville or Nashville area.

Anyone who spots these men were asked to call 911, and anyone with information can contact Sgt. Newman at 931-648-0656, ext. 5340, TIPSLINE 931-645-8477, or or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591.