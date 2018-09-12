Police Search For Man After Toddler Critically Injured

COLUMBIA, Tenn. - Officials with the Columbia Police Department have asked for the public's help in their search for a man they believe sent a toddler to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive 2-year-old.

The little boy was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police are searching for 26-year-old Timothy Lee Brooks Jr. in connection to the case. He is wanted for aggravated child neglect.

He was described as being 6' tall and 220 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he's driving a 2004 Black Toyota Camry with Tennessee registration plate of 7B93R0 .

Anyone with information on the incident or where he may be was asked to call the Columbia Police Department Dispatch (24 hours) at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900, or Columbia Police SAFE Tip Email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.Com