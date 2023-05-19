Watch Now
Police search for man who grabbed woman's hair in Mother's Day confrontation

Metro police
Metro police detectives are working to identify a man who assaulted a Nashville woman on Mother’s Day 2023 at the Fifth and Broadway parking garage entrance while she was walking with her mother and two children.
Posted at 9:41 PM, May 18, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are searching for a man who was caught on camera grabbing a woman by her hair and pulling her into the window of his car Sunday after she confronted him near the Fifth and Broadway parking garage.

The unidentified man driving a 2019 Ford Edge Titanium with a Clemson Tigers front plate was making a left-hand turn into the parking garage in the 600 block of Broadway when he nearly hit two girls who were walking. The mother of the girls confronted the driver by hitting the driver-side window with her hand.

The driver of the vehicle then rolled down the window, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her head into the car. He eventually let go of the woman and continued on into the parking garage.

Anyone with information about the assault should call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

