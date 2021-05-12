Police search for man who stole about $55K worth of sunglasses, items from eye care center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WTVF) — Murfreesboro Police detectives asked for the public's help in their search for a man who stole about $55,000 of designer sunglasses.

The department released photos of the suspect saying he stole the sunglasses and other items from Bella Optical while the store was closed on May 8, 9, and 10.

Anyone recognizing the man was asked to call Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536.