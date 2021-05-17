Police search for suspect in deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville Police detectives have charged a 50-year-old with murder in the deadly shooting of 24-year-old Jashaun Cane-Germane outside a market in Nashville.

Police say Melvin R. Evans and Cane-Germane got into an argument inside a market at the intersection of Fairfield Avenue and Lafayette Street on April 12. The argument continued outside and ended in the shooting.

MNPD Melvin Evans

MNPD officials asked anyone who knows where Evans could be to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Police say Evans is known to frequent the area around Napier public housing.