Police search for suspect in Midtown stabbing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man is stabbed in Midtown, and the search is on for a suspect.

Metro Police say they got the call around 2:15 a.m. Friday from a home on Patterson Street.

They say the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

He is expected to survive.

Officers say the victim described the suspect as a bald white man in his 40s or 50s.

Police say right now no one is in custody.

If you have any information that could help police, call Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.