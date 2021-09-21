Police search for vandals who damaged Nolensville Historical Museum

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nolensville police are looking for whoever threw bricks and rocks at the Nolensville Historical Museum.

Police say they received the call on Monday.

The building, located on Nolensville Road, holds a lot of the town's history. Its gym also holds a lot of current events.

Steve Allemore, who handles the maintenance, said it was a mess as he was cleaning up Tuesday morning.

"The bricks came through the sports hall of fame there and damaged some pictures and other stuff," Allemore said.

Police say if they catch who did this, they will be prosecuted.

"This place is a significant building for community and everybody’s not just historical society but belongs to everyone who wants to see it," Allemore said. "Why abuse it?"

Unfortunately prior to this incident, the building didn't have cameras so police are relying on tips.

If you have any information, contact police at 615-642-6702.