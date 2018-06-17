Police Search For Woman To Ensure She Is Safe

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Police in Clarksville said they're searching for a woman to ensure she is safe and unharmed.

Reports stated a domestic-related call came in to the 911 call center around 2 p.m. Saturday from a local gas station.

Officials said the caller, later identified as Brandi Britton, had used a stranger's phone at the gas station to make the call.

Authorities responded to the scene after Britton informed them of criminal activity and said she would be waiting for them in a black Ford Taurus.

When they got to the scene, they spotted a man who ran away and jumped into an occupied four-door black car. The vehicle left the area.

Officers attempted to contact the woman who had called, not knowing her identity at the time.

When they went to her home, they saw no signs of the criminal activity she had mentioned, and she was nowhere to be found.

Mail at the home identified the woman as Britton, and officials were able to determine it was Britton who used the stranger's phone.

Officials said they're trying to find her and her vehicle, a black 2012 Ford Taurus with a Tennessee license plate tag of 4F50G5.

Britton was described as standing 5'9'' tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 911, so police can conduct a welfare check.