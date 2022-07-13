Watch Now
MNPD searching for suspect from April hit and run

Posted at 5:05 PM, Jul 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-13 18:11:34-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF)  — Metro Nashville Police Department is searching for the suspect from a fatal hit and run that happened earlier this year on April 1.

43-year-old Anthony Pompa died after he was struck on the east side of Dickerson Pike near Sunset Drive.

Police report that the driver suspected of hitting Pompa was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with a temporary tag Q0NH76. The vehicle sustained damage on the front passenger side and is missing a side mirror.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

