Police searching for vandals toppling headstones in historic Tenn. cemetery

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A place meant to be peaceful for loved ones was recently disturbed in Cookeville, where nearly 30 headstones at the Cookeville City Cemetery were vandalized.

Police are investigating the incident at the historic cemetery, which has been part of the community for more than 100 years.

"It's hard to believe somebody would just do this. Of all the meanness they could get into, they chose this," said Jim Dixon of Ameri-Stone Memorials.

Dixon and his son-in-law have been working in the summer heat to repair the damage left behind by what he called a "heartless" act.

The vandalism has sparked concern among many in the community who have loved ones buried there.

"This cemetery's been hot this morning—people checking on their stones, everyone wanting to know what's going on," Dixon said.

Cookeville Mayor Laurin Wheaton said the police department is actively investigating the incident.

"I want to extend my apologies to the families affected and let them know we're doing everything we can to support the investigation. We take this very seriously," Mayor Wheaton said.

She emphasized that the damage goes beyond property destruction—violating a sacred space for many families.

"A cemetery is a sacred place. This vandalism took away the trust and respect owed to the families and loved ones laid to rest here," she said.

For Dixon, the 30-plus-acre cemetery holds deep personal meaning.

"My parents are buried here. I'll be here. Our children will be here," he said, becoming emotional.

Despite the heartbreak, Dixon has made it his mission to repair all the damaged headstones at no cost to the cemetery.

So far, no witnesses have come forward, and no one was seen at the site during the incident. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Cookeville Police Department.

