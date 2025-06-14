Police seek suspect after shots fired at Franklin vape shop

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Franklin police are searching for a man who allegedly fired a weapon at another person during an altercation outside a local vape shop.

Police say the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. Friday at Vape World on W. Main St., where police responded to reports of shots being fired.

Investigators determined that two men had been involved in an altercation in the parking lot when one of them discharged a firearm.

The person who was targeted in the shooting was not injured, according to police.

Authorities describe the suspect as a white male with some facial hair and multiple tattoos. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a black hat, and a black tank top. Investigators believe he fled the scene in a dark-colored vehicle.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers of Williamson County or call the organization at (615) 794-4000. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.

