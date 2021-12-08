Police seek to ID gunman who shot skateboarder on Dickerson Pike

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are hoping new surveillance video will help find two suspects in connection to a shooting from November.

They're accused of shooting a skateboarder on Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane.

East Precinct detectives are still working to identify the two men inside this maroon van from a November 9 shooting where a 22-year-old man was wounded on Dickerson Pike near Trinity Lane. Know anything? Call @NashCrimeStop at 615-742-7463. pic.twitter.com/FH5ACW19On — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) December 7, 2021

East Precinct detectives said the two occupants were inside a maroon Honda Odyssey at the time of the shooting.

The 22-year-old victim walked into Skyline Medical Center with a single gunshot wound to his chest following the incident.

He was skateboarding on the road behind his girlfriend when the van approached them and stopped. The victim’s girlfriend told detectives one of the two occupants told her boyfriend to get out of the road and shot him. The van then sped away.

The victim tried to get onto a nearby school bus, but the driver kept the door closed because of the children onboard. A truck nearby transported the victim and his girlfriend to the hospital.

The victim said he was shot with a black “Draco” firearm. He survived his injuries.

Anyone with information on who the suspects involved may be or recognize the van are being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.