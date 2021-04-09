Police seek to ID suspects in short term rental burglaries

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Police are asking folks to stop leaving valuables and guns in their vehicles. Recently car break-ins have become a major issue in one neighborhood.

Police say in the past month, a group of young men have been targeting homes and vehicles in the Archer Street area. According to investigators, homes and vehicles have been burglarized, and some cars have been stolen once the keys are located inside.

Earlier this week, Metro police released surveillance video of the suspects.

Lt. Pete Dusche says the suspects are stealing a variety of items including firearms. Since releasing the video, the mother of a juvenile suspect reached out to police to confirm that’s her son. They’re in the process of interviewing him.

“What we'd really like is for more parents to reach out to us and help us identify who's involved in this so we can hopefully get everybody on a different path,” said Dusche.

Police are asking people to stop leaving guns and valuables in the car. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.