Police shut down South Nashville bar after years of complaints, violence, and illegal activity

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro Nashville police have padlocked and boarded up 404 Bar & Grill following years of complaints and calls for service tied to the South Nashville bar.

Located off Nolensville Pike on Elysian Fields Road, the establishment has generated more than 120 calls for service in less than six years, according to Midtown Hills Precinct Commander Sean Richmond.

“Anywhere from loud music complaints, fights, stabbings, narcotics related activity and vice related activity, including 15 gambling machines that were located within this location,” Richmond said.

A judge has declared the bar a public nuisance and issued a temporary injunction and padlocking order. The business must remain closed until a court hearing scheduled for Monday. Until then, the bar’s owners and property owners are prohibited from entering the premises.

The bar sits among businesses and apartment complexes, where some residents say they’re relieved by the closure. One neighbor told NC5 the loud music kept them up into the late hours of the night.

Police also received reports from patrons who said they were assaulted by the bar’s security team.

“We were made aware these security officers weren't licensed by the state to be operating as security officers,” Richmond said.

Last year, the police department held a community meeting to address concerns, but no one from 404 Bar & Grill attended, according to Richmond. “We've given them every opportunity for them to make things right,” he said.

Richmond hopes this enforcement action serves as a reminder to other businesses.

“We want you to be a part of this community and do so legally and build on the quality of life that every Nashvillian deserves,” Richmond said.

While no criminal charges have been filed at this time, Metro police say the investigation is ongoing and additional issues may surface.

This story was reported on-air by Aaron Cantrell and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.