Police: Tennessee grocery store shooter used 3 legal guns

Mark Humphrey/AP
Law enforcement personnel work in front of a Kroger grocery store as an investigation goes into the night following a shooting earlier in the day on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Collierville, Tenn. Police say a gunman attacked people in the store and killed at least one person and wounded 12 others before the suspect was found dead. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Posted at 10:16 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 23:16:17-04

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man who fatally shot one person and wounded 14 others before killing himself at a Tennessee grocery store last month used three guns purchased legally over the past year-and-a-half.

Collierville Police announced Thursday that 29-year-old UK Thang used two pistols and a rifle in the shooting. He was carrying extra ammunition and extra loaded magazines when police found him. Thang owned a sushi business inside the Kroger store.

He had been asked to leave by management after a disagreement with an employee on the morning of Sept. 23. Thang returned that afternoon, shooting 10 employees and five customers

