Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest of man with multiple warrants after Lowe’s theft

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lebanon man wanted on multiple warrants across three jurisdictions, police said.

An officer stopped a vehicle Sunday afternoon after it was seen speeding out of the Lowe’s parking lot on Pleasant Grove Road. Police say the male passenger jumped out and ran, but was quickly caught following a brief foot chase.

Investigators determined the 35-year-old had just stolen items from the store and was wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges in Hickman and Dickson counties, as well as a probation violation out of Fairview.

He now faces additional charges for evading arrest and shoplifting.