Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News

Actions

Police: Traffic stop leads to arrest of man with multiple warrants after Lowe’s theft

Mt Juliet Police
Mt. Juliet Police
Mt Juliet Police
Posted

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WTVF) — A routine traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lebanon man wanted on multiple warrants across three jurisdictions, police said.

An officer stopped a vehicle Sunday afternoon after it was seen speeding out of the Lowe’s parking lot on Pleasant Grove Road. Police say the male passenger jumped out and ran, but was quickly caught following a brief foot chase.

Investigators determined the 35-year-old had just stolen items from the store and was wanted on felony and misdemeanor charges in Hickman and Dickson counties, as well as a probation violation out of Fairview.

He now faces additional charges for evading arrest and shoplifting.

Vandy's band of misfits turns heads with 7-1 start

This is a story I immediately went home and showed my boys - young athletes with big dreams. The Vanderbilt football team's success has stolen the spotlight - what I love about Steve Layman's story is he reveals the individual hardships it took to get there. As Clark Lea says, "we all have scuff marks." This team proves perseverance pays off!

- Carrie Sharp

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.