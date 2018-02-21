Police Warn Drivers Of Rash In Bump And Rob Crime

Police said drivers should always be aware of your surroundings, and if you are rear-ended call the police and stay in the car with your doors locked.
"When you're being aware of your surroundings, watch your mirrors and it looks like they're following you, take some turns you don't normally take. If you feel that uncomfortable, drive to the police station," said Lt. Bill Vahldiek, Gallatin Police Department.
Metro police, and the FBI's violent crimes task force, and Sumner County drug task force helped Gallatin police make the arrests.
Many of these bump and rob crimes are being committed by juveniles or young adults.