Police Warn Drivers Of Rash In Bump And Rob Crime

Kimberly Davis
8:06 PM, Feb 20, 2018
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After multiple incidents reported, police officers warned drivers of a new crime that's made its way through the mid-state: the "bump and rob"

So far, it's happened in Nashville, Brentwood, and Gallatin. It's being called called a bump and rob, but in one woman's case it was a bump and carjacking.

Several people have reported driving, and then getting rear ended by another vehicle.

One victim was rear-ended in Gallatin, and when she got out her vehicle to inspect the damage, two men in the other vehicle carjacked the victim.

Tuesday afternoon, Gallatin police arrested two men and a juvenile for the carjacking.

Police said drivers should always be aware of your surroundings, and if you are rear-ended call the police and stay in the car with your doors locked.

"When you're being aware of your surroundings, watch your mirrors and it looks like they're following you, take some turns you don't normally take. If you feel that uncomfortable, drive to the police station," said Lt. Bill Vahldiek, Gallatin Police Department.

Metro police, and the FBI's violent crimes task force, and Sumner County drug task force helped Gallatin police make the arrests.

Many of these bump and rob crimes are being committed by juveniles or young adults.

