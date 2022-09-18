Police working to identify hit-and-run driver after crash on Harding Place

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Investigations are underway after a deadly hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Harding Place at Jonquil drive Sunday morning.

Metro Police responded to the scene of the two vehicle crash around 12:30 a.m.

Early investigations show that Manuel Sagado, 66, was driving a Honda Pilot west on Harding Place. Sagado attempted to turn left onto Jonquil Drive when a silver BMW sedan traveling east struck the Honda.

The collision caused the Honda to roll on its side into a ditch.

Maria Velasquez-Vaquiz, the 62-year-old female front passenger of the Honda, was transported to Southern Hills Medical Center. Velasquez-Vaquiz later died at the hospital.

Following the accident Sagado was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Both Sagado and Velasquez-Vaquiz were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police say that the BMW driver fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the driver of the BMW is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.