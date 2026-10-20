How to find your polling place in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee voters preparing to vote in the Nov. 3 general election should know their polling place before heading out.

A voter’s Election Day polling location is based on the residential address listed in the voter’s registration record. Polling locations and political districts can change between elections.

The Tennessee Secretary of State provides voter registration details, polling locations, early voting information, sample ballots, and absentee-ballot tracking through the GoVoteTN portal and mobile app.

How do I find my polling place?

Tennessee voters can use GoVoteTN to:



Check voter registration information.

Find an Election Day polling place.

Locate early voting sites.

View polling hours.

Review and mark a sample ballot.

Confirm congressional and legislative districts.

Find county election commission contact information.

Track an absentee ballot.

Voters may also contact their county election commission directly.

When does early voting begin?

Early voting for Tennessee’s Nov. 3 state and federal general election runs from Oct. 14 through Oct. 29.

Locations and operating hours are determined locally, so voters should review the schedule provided by their county election commission.

Can I vote at any polling place?

During early voting, voters may use an authorized early voting location in their county.

On Election Day, voters can cast their ballots at the location assigned to their registered address. Voters can confirm the location through GoVoteTN before leaving home.

What identification should I bring?

Tennessee voters generally must present a federal or Tennessee-issued photo identification when voting early or on Election Day.

Accepted IDs include a Tennessee driver's license, U.S. passport, U.S. military photo ID, Tennessee handgun carry permit with a photo, or another qualifying photo ID issued by the federal government or Tennessee state government.

College student IDs and photo IDs issued by other states are not accepted.