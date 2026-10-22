How to find your Tennessee sample ballot and track your absentee ballot

(WTVF) — Election Day is fast approaching, and Tennessee voters can review their sample ballot before voting and track absentee ballots after they've been submitted. Here's how.

How do I find my sample ballot?

Use GoVoteTN to look up your personalized sample ballot by address.

You can also use this tool to find your polling location and elected officials.

How do I check my voter registration?

Check your voter registration here.

Can I still request an absentee ballot?

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 24, 10 days before Election Day. Check if you are eligible for absentee, by-mail voting here.

When's the deadline to return an absentee ballot?

Absentee ballots must be mailed in time for your county election commission to receive it no later than the close of polls on Election Day.

How can I track my absentee ballot?

You can track your absentee ballot on the voter registration lookup page. You'll be able to track when the ballot was received by your local county election commission office.

