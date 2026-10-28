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How to report voting problems in Nashville and Middle Tennessee

Primary elections: Officials in Kentucky brace for long lines as dozens of polling stations close
Piper Blackburn/AP
Voting stations are set up for the primary election at the Kentucky Exposition Center, Monday, June 22, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Piper Blackburn)
Primary elections: Officials in Kentucky brace for long lines as dozens of polling stations close
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee voters who encounter a problem at an early voting site or Election Day polling location might wonder who they need to speak to.

You can ask to speak with the election official in charge. You might have questions involving registration, district assignments, identification, or voting equipment that can be handled at the polling location.

What problems should voters report?

Possible issues may include:

  • A voter registration record that cannot be located
  • A voter being directed to the wrong polling place
  • Questions about photo identification
  • Accessibility barriers
  • Voting equipment problems
  • A voter receiving an incorrect ballot
  • Suspected interference or intimidation
  • Questions about provisional voting

Who should I contact?

You can contact:

  • The election official at the polling place
  • Their county election commission
  • The Tennessee Division of Elections
  • Law enforcement if there is an immediate safety threat

You can reach the Tennessee Division of Elections at 877-850-4959.

What information should I provide?

When reporting a concern, you should provide:

  • The polling location and address
  • The approximate time
  • A clear, factual description of what occurred
  • Instructions provided by election officials
  • The name or title of the official involved, if available

What if I do not have acceptable identification?

If you don't have qualifying photo identification, you may be asked to cast a provisional ballot and take additional steps after voting.

Because deadlines may apply, voters should obtain written instructions before leaving the polling place and contact the county election commission promptly.

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