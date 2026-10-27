Middle Tennessee local election guide: Mayors and city council races

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Several Middle Tennessee communities will elect mayors, aldermen, and council members as part of the Nov. 3 election.

Local ballots vary by county, city, ward, and residential address. Voters should use GoVoteTN or contact their county election commission to view a personalized sample ballot.

Sumner County

Gallatin mayor

Gallatin voters will elect a mayor to lead the city’s executive branch and work with the city council on public safety, development, infrastructure, and city services. The candidates are Paige Brown, Mary Genung, and Johnnie Anderson.

Hendersonville aldermen

Hendersonville voters in the applicable areas will decide alderman races for:



Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 4

Ward 6

Only voters assigned to an eligible ward will see that ward’s contest.

Wilson County

Wilson County home rule

Wilson County voters will decide a home-rule question.

Before voting, residents should review the complete ballot language and official county explanation, including how approval or rejection could affect county government authority and procedures.

Rutherford County

Smyrna mayor

Smyrna voters will elect a mayor to help oversee municipal government, growth, public safety, transportation and community services. The candidates are Mary Ester Reed and Joanne Delk.

La Vergne mayor

La Vergne voters will decide the city’s mayoral race as the community considers issues involving development, infrastructure, and city operations. The candidates are Jason Cole and James Miles.

Montgomery County

Clarksville mayor

Clarksville voters will choose the city’s mayor. The candidates are Mark Riggins, Brian Zacharias, and Wanda Smith.

Clarksville City Council

The station’s coverage includes council races for:



Ward 1

Ward 2

Ward 6

Ward 7

Ward 10

A voter’s residential address determines the appropriate ward and council race.

Maury County

Columbia mayor

Columbia voters will elect a mayor to lead one of Middle Tennessee’s rapidly growing communities. The candidates are Chaz Molder and Charlie Hatcher.

The city’s ballot may also contain other races based on the voter’s district and address.

Williamson County

Fairview mayor

Fairview voters will decide the city’s mayoral race. The candidates are Lisa Anderson, Chris McDonald, Rick Shepard.

Local issues may include growth, infrastructure, public safety, development and municipal services.

How can I see my local ballot?

Tennessee voters can use GoVoteTN to:

